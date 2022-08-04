Last updated on .From the section Baseball

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox in the inaugural London Series in 2019

The two-game Major League Baseball London Series 2023 will be played between the St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on 24-25 June.

The games will be held at London Stadium, home of West Ham United.

It follows the success of the inaugural London Series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in 2019.

Those two games, also held at London Stadium and both won by the Yankees, were the first regular-season matches played in Europe.

The Cubs have previously played the New York Mets in Tokyo, Japan in 2000, before a three-game series against the Montreal Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals faced the Cincinnati Reds in in Monterrey, Mexico, three years ago.

Cardinals chairman and chief executive, William DeWitt Jr. said his franchise were "excited and honoured" to be taking part.

"The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience," he added.

"I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas."

Those comments were echoed by Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts, who added: "The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we're thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball's biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023.

"We hope that this series not only excites and entertains but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love."