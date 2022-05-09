Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Two Major League Baseball games took place at the London Stadium in 2019

Major League Baseball is to return to London with regular season games taking place in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

The move was announced as part of a partnership to try to grow the game in the UK.

In 2019, the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox played each other at the London Stadium in what were the first MLB games staged in Europe.

"The inaugural MLB games in London were an overwhelming success," said MLB commissioner Robert Manfred Jr.

"We are confident in making a long-term commitment to London and are looking forward to returning to the city with more MLB games, special fan events, and other opportunities to play and watch the game."

The St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play each other in London in June 2020 but their series was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has yet to be announced which teams to play each other in future series in the English capital.

"Today is an historic day for London and baseball," said the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

"I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world."