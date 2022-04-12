San Francisco Giants: Alyssa Nakken becomes first woman to coach on-field in regular season
San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken has become the first woman to coach on-field in a regular season Major League Baseball game.
Nakken was brought on at first base after regular first-base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the Giants' 13-2 win over the San Diego Padres.
She was appointed to the role in January 2020, becoming the first full-time female coach in the MLB.
"To be ready to step in was a no-brainer - this is my job," she said.
Nakken was congratulated by Padres first baseman Eric Hosme when she came on to the field.
She previously took on first-base coaching duties in an exhibition match six months after her appointment, but this was the first time she had done it in a game during the regular season.
"I've never felt any sort of lack of support from this organisation. The group here is really special," Nakken added.