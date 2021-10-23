Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Left fielder Eddie Rosario, a mid-season acquisition from the Cleveland Indians, was the NLCS' most valuable player with a batting average of .560 for the series

The Atlanta Braves have returned to the World Series for the first time since 1999, after overcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

Eddie Rosario's three-run homer in the fourth inning of game six at Truist Park proved decisive as the hosts won 4-2 to end the Dodgers' dreams of back-to-back World Series titles.

Atlanta will now face the Houston Astros in the "Fall Classic", also over seven games - starting on Tuesday, with the first two games in Houston.

The Braves were a dominant National League team in the 1990s and early 2000s, but only had one World Series title - in 1995 - to show for that spell.

However, they have won the NL East division for the past four seasons, and finally gained revenge over the Dodgers who had beaten them in the postseason in 2018 and 2020.

"I am so very proud of each and every one of them," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of his players. "It takes a big village to get here."

As well as Rosario's three-run shot, Atlanta were also indebted to reliever Tyler Matzek, who entered the game in the seventh inning with the Dodgers having men on second and third base - and veteran slugger Albert Pujols at the plate, ready to wipe out the Braves' two-run advantage.

But left-hander Matzek struck out the first four batters he faced, did not allow a hit in the seventh or eight inning and was credited with the win as the Braves held on.