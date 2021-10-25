New York Yankees & Chicago White Sox play by cornfield in 'Field of Dreams' recreation

"Go the distance" - a phrase whispered to Kevin Costner in the film Field of Dreams, but it could equally apply as an encouragement to the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves as they prepare to begin Major League Baseball's World Series on Tuesday.

Baseball recaptured its feelgood factor in 2021 by welcoming fans back after 2020's Covid-abbreviated season, before fiction and reality merged in August when a game was played in an Iowa cornfield, at the location used for Field of Dreams, with Costner on hand to lead the players in retro 1919 uniforms out of the corn. external-link

Here are some of the stories and talking points behind this year's 'Fall Classic'.

Schedule Game 1 (in Houston): Tue 26 Oct Game 5* (in Atlanta): Sun 31 Oct Game 2 (in Houston): Wed 27 Oct Game 6* (in Houston): Tue 2 Nov Game 3 (in Atlanta): Fri 29 Oct Game 7* (in Houston): Wed 3 Nov Game 4 (in Atlanta): Sat 30 Oct *if required All games start 8pm Eastern Time (01:00 BST Games 1-5, 00:00 GMT Games 6-7)

Redemption for 'Trashtros'?

Boston Red Sox fans mocked the Astros during the ALCS - although their own team has also been found guilty of electronic sign-stealing

The Astros' 2017 title felt like a fairytale, coming after the Houston area was devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and was hailed as "one of the best World Series ever" after seven thrilling games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But two years later it was tainted by an electronic sign-stealing scandal, when it emerged that Houston had used a camera to monitor opposition signals, before banging on a rubbish bin to signal an off-speed pitch.

Catchers flash signs to pitchers using their fingers to call for a specific delivery - such as a fastball, curveball or slider - and knowing what pitch is likely to be coming is an advantage to the batter.

MLB prohibits the use of electronic equipment to steal signs but otherwise the practice, while frowned upon, is not against the rules.

The scandal cost the 'Trashtros' their manager, general manager, a $5m fine and several top draft picks, and guaranteed their status as MLB's pantomime villains.

Another title would provide some redemption.

A Braves new era in Atlanta

MLB: Watch Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson make game-winning catch

As the 21st Century dawned, the Braves were a dominant franchise - managed by the avuncular Bobby Cox, owned by media mogul Ted Turner, and residing at Turner Field, the former 1996 Olympics stadium.

Anchored by elite pitchers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, the Braves won 14 division titles between 1991 and 2005, but just one World Series in 1995 - they were runners-up four times - before a sharp decline post-2005.

But after the appointment of Brian Snitker as manager in 2016, and a relocation from Turner Field to the out-of-town Truist Park a year later, a new era has dawned as the Braves have won the National League (NL) East each year since 2018.

Despite setbacks this year - losing star pitcher Mike Soroka and Ronald Acuna Jr to long-term injuries, with fellow outfielder Marcell Ozuna absent following a domestic violence charge - Atlanta successfully traded for four outfielders mid-season, with newcomers Eddie Rosario and Joc Pederson playing starring roles.

Pitching issues? Bring on the 'Brit'

Same action, different uniforms - Blake Taylor pitched for Great Britain in 2016 while in the New York Mets' minor league system, and was traded to the Astros in 2019

The Astros have reached the play-offs in each of the past five years, and this will be their third World Series visit in that time. But they can no longer rely on the stellar pitching rotation of that half-decade.

Since winning in 2017, they have lost Dallas Keuchel, Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton to free agency and Justin Verlander to long-term injury, while Lance McCullers Jr missed the AL Championship Series with injury, and Zack Greinke only recently returned after a lay-off.

But in their absence, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy have stepped up as starters, while among the less-heralded names in the Houston bullpen is left-handed relief pitcher Blake Taylor, who was born and raised in California and has played internationally for... Great Britain.

Taylor, 26, who has an English father, pitched for GB in the qualifying round of the World Baseball Classic in 2016, external-link and holds cult status among UK fans as a "British" major leaguer.

Friends (and family) reunited

The Snitker family have a foot in both dugouts in this World Series

Sport occasionally produces interesting match-ups like brothers or sisters appearing for rival teams. Rarer still is a parent and child in opposition.

But Braves manager Brian Snitker can glance at the opposing bench during the World Series and see his son Troy, who is an Astros hitting coach.

It will also be a homecoming of sorts for Astros manager Dusty Baker, who began his playing career with the Braves before managing five clubs to division titles.

And while Charlie Morton will always have a special place in Astros hearts after pitching the final four innings of their 2017 triumph, there will be no sentiment when he starts game one on the mound for Atlanta on Tuesday - his third World Series in five years, with three different teams.

The longest game

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the 15th inning, laying down a perfect sacrifice bunt to advance a runner to second base - before pitching in relief for only the second time in his career, and striking out when required to bat again in the 18th

Before the Astros moved to the American League in 2013, the Braves were frequent opponents - sharing a division for many years before meeting in five postseason series in the 1990s and 2000s - but none was more epic than game four of the NL Division Series in Houston in 2005.

Adam LaRoche's grand slam helped the Braves lead 6-1 by the eighth inning when Houston's Lance Berkman launched a grand slam of his own over the left-field fence.

With the Astros down to their last out in the bottom of the ninth, Brad Ausmus' homer made it 6-6 and forced extra innings, whereupon both managers continued to throw in pinch-hitters and relievers in fruitless attempts to break the deadlock.

By the 15th, Houston had used all their hitters and all their relievers, so turned to game two's starter Roger Clemens as a pinch-hitter before he threw three scoreless innings in relief.

A remarkable game, now the longest in play-off history, went 18 innings before Chris Burke's home run won it for Houston - and amazingly, was caught by the same fan who caught Berkman's grand slam.

While two postseason games have since equalled the 18-innings mark, none has exceeded it.