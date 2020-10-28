Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Justin Turner (seated, centre) returned to the field to celebrate with his Dodgers team-mates despite testing positive for Covid-19

Major League Baseball is investigating Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner after he returned to the field in the final World Series match despite testing positive for Covid-19.

The 35-year-old was withdrawn midway through the game and placed in isolation after his result came back.

However, he returned to celebrate with his team-mates following their 3-1 win over Tampa Bay Rays in Texas.

"His decision put everyone he came in contact with at risk," MLB said.

Turner's test is the first positive result in the MLB since the end of the regular season nearly two months ago.

He wore a face mask when he returned to the field but removed it for a team photo.

"When MLB security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply," an MLB statement read.

"While a desire to celebrate is understandable, his decision to leave isolation was wrong."

Turner later posted on social media that he "felt great" and had no symptoms.

"Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine," Turner wrote. external-link

"Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys. So proud of this team and unbelievably happy for the city of LA."

Both teams were tested again on Wednesday morning.