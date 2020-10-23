Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Dodgers pitcher Buehler starred in game three, giving up just one run in six innings while striking out 10 batters

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to take a 2-1 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series.

The Dodgers, whose expensively assembled squad makes them the favourites, started with a home run in the first innings from Justin Turner.

Austin Barnes also hit a home run, while pitcher Walker Buehler gave up just one run.

"I felt good out there and my team gave me a cushion early," said Buehler.

"The playoffs are just different. I feel like I've failed in these moments, but I've taken the failures and I've tried to learn from them.

"You can't ask for more than that."

The Dodgers are bidding to end a 32-year MLB title drought after losing the Fall Classic in 2017 and 2018, while the Rays are aiming for their first crown in their second World Series appearance.

Game four takes place on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, where the World Series is being played on neutral ground after the regular season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.