The Rays only other appearance in the World Series came when they lost in five games to Philadelphia in 2008

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 to level the World Series at one game each.

Brandon Lowe hit two home runs, while pitcher Brandon Snell also impressed for the Rays against the best offense from the regular season.

Snell did not give up a hit until the fifth when the Dodgers' Chris Taylor hit a home run.

"I attacked the zone really well, mixed it up, and did a good job keeping them off balance," said Snell.

"They are a very selective team with a few guys who are aggressive, so I had a pretty good game plan for what I needed to do to have success against them. It went my way but I'll see them again and I'll have to be better."

Joey Wendle also drove in three runs for the Rays, who are chasing their first World Series title.

The Dodgers, who won Tuesday's opening match 8-3, struck out 15 times and recorded just five hits against Snell and the Rays' relief pitchers.

While Chris Taylor, Will Smith and Corey Seager scored home runs, it was not enough for the Dodgers, who are aiming to win their first title since 1988.

Game three of the best-of-seven World Series takes place on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

The 2020 series is being played in front of a limited crowd, at a neutral venue for the first time, to minimise travel between states during the coronavirus pandemic.