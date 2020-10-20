Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Clayton Kershaw now has 201 career post-season strikeouts

Clayton Kershaw dominated for six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win game one of the World Series.

Kershaw struck out eight Rays, allowing just two hits, and retired 13 consecutive batters before Kevin Kiermaier's solo home run in the fifth.

Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts both hit home runs for the Dodgers, who are chasing a first title win since 1988.

"It's awesome to get this series going with a win," Kershaw told MLB Network.

"It's always important to get that first game of a series and just for me personally it's awesome.

"To pitch well and get a win in the World Series, I'm just thankful for another opportunity."

Kershaw now has 201 career post-season strikeouts, putting him second on the all-time list behind the Houston Astros' Justin Verlander (205).

Game two of the best-of-seven World Series takes place on Wednesday (01:09 BST in the early hours of Thursday for UK viewers).

The 2020 series is being played in Arlington, Texas, because of coronavirus precautions and to minimise travelling between states during the global pandemic.

It is the first World Series to be played at a neutral venue.