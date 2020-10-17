Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Tampa Bay are now aiming for a first World Series victory after losing 4-1 in 2008 to Philadelphia

The Tampa Bay Rays reached the World Series for only the second time with a 4-2 game-seven win over the Houston Astros.

It was relief for the Rays, who had won the first three games in the series before letting that advantage slip.

Houston would have been just the second team in Major League Baseball history to come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Tampa Bay will play either the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, which begins on Tuesday.

The Dodgers forced a game seven with a 3-1 win earlier on Saturday.

Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Tampa and Mike Zunino also scored an early home run in the game, which was taking place at the neutral venue of Petco Park in San Diego.

Rays starter Morton allowed just two hits, struck out six batters and walked one in as they held their nerve to clinch game seven of the American League Championship Series.

