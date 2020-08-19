Thom Brennaman was replaced on air midway through the double header at Kansas

The Cincinnati Reds baseball team have suspended commentator Thom Brennaman after he broadcasted a homophobic comment that he believed was off air.

Brennaman, who has commentated on the Major League Baseball side for 16 years, apologised later in their double header away to Kansas.

"I am deeply ashamed," Brennaman, 56, said.

"If I've hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I'm so very, very sorry."

After making the offensive comment at the top of the seventh inning of Game One and making his apology at the top of the fifth inning of Game Two, Brennaman was replaced on air.

"The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman," read a statement from the Reds.

"We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond. The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind."

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett also condemned Brennaman's comments.

"To the LGBTQ community, just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me. I'm sorry for what was said today," he tweeted. external-link

Brennaman is the son of Marty Brennaman, who called Reds plays for 45 years before retiring at the end of last season.