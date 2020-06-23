Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Washington Nationals won the 2019 World Series

Major League Baseball is set to return in July after the league and players' association agreed to a shortened 60-game season.

Officials say training will begin on 1 July, with players tested for coronavirus on arrival, and games are scheduled to start on 23 or 24 July.

Talks have been ongoing about the league's resumption after the regular 162-game season was postponed in March.

The players' association says "all remaining issues have been resolved".

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said: "Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon."

The league says the proposed schedule has been designed to mitigate travel with regular health checks in place for players, coaches and support staff.