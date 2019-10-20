Houston Astros reach World Series with win over New York Yankees

The Houston Astros, winners in 2017, celebrate reaching another World Series

The Houston Astros have booked their place in baseball's World Series by beating the New York Yankees to win the American League Championship Series.

The Astros won 6-4 on Saturday to secure a 4-2 series victory.

They will face National League winners the Washington Nationals in the best-of-seven World Series, which starts in Houston on Tuesday.

It will be the second appearance in the 'Fall Classic' in three seasons for the Astros, who were the 2017 champions.

With the score 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth innings, second baseman Jose Altuve hit a two-run walk-off home run off Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman to clinch the AL pennant and spark wild celebrations at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

The Washington Nationals reached the World Series for the first time by beating the St Louis Cardinals.

It is the Nationals' first World Series appearance. A Washington team did win the World Series in 1924 - the Washington Senators franchise which relocated in 1961 and is now the Minnesota Twins.