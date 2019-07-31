Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates: Amir Garrett sparks mass brawl

Garrett charged at Pirates players as tempers flared between the National League Central rivals

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett says he let "emotions" get the better of him after his ejection sparked a five-minute mass brawl in the loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tempers flared in the ninth inning as the Pirates closed in on ending their longest losing streak for eight years.

Garrett, 27, threw down his glove and charged at the Pirates dugout, throwing a barrage of punches.

"A lot of guys act tough. Maybe it was the heat of the game," he said.

"I don't condone what I did. It's not in the game for something like that to happen.

"Sometimes, you let emotions get the best of you. I don't like for kids to see that in the baseball environment. Baseball is fun. The violence shouldn't be in there.

"At the end of the day, it's about protecting your team-mates, protecting yourself."

Pirates starter Trevor Williams added: "How it ended up today was extremely unfortunate. It's not good for baseball, it's not good for the fans, it's not good for anybody."

Five Reds players were ejected from the game, which comes after a similar incident between the National League Central rivals in April.

Pittsburg won the game 11-4.