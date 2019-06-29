MLB London Series: Runs galore as New York Yankees beat Boston Red Sox
|2019 MLB London Series
|Dates: 29-30 June Venue: London Stadium
|Coverage: Streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
New York Yankees won the historic Major League Baseball meeting against Boston Red Sox at a packed London Stadium.
In the first MLB game staged in Europe, Aaron Hicks hit the first home run of the match as the Yankees won 17-13.
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the first of the two-match series to add to the occasion at a fixture attended by 59,659 people.
The teams produced the most runs in a nine-inning game this season. The second match will take place on Sunday.
The Yankees were 6-0 up after their first inning as they began in dominant fashion.
Boston levelled at 6-6 but were down 17-6 by the end of the fifth and, although they recovered, the Yankees secured victory as they extended their run to 12 wins out of 13.