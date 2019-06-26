New York Yankees break 17-year Major League Baseball home run record

DJ LeMahieu is one of 14 different players to score a home run during the streak

New York Yankees set a Major League Baseball record by hitting a home run in 28 consecutive games.

DJ LeMahieu made history for the Yankees with a home run in the 4-3 win over Toronto Blue Jays to break the record set by Texas Rangers in 2002.

"DJ stole the show. No better person I want breaking that record," team-mate Aaron Judge said.

The streak began on 25 May against Kansas City Royals and 14 Yankees players have made home runs during it.

The win gave New York their 10th victory in the last 11 games.

The American League East division leaders face Boston Red Sox in MLB's debut European game this weekend, which is being held at the London Stadium.