Chicago Cubs fan banned from Wrigley Field for alleged racist gesture

Wrigley Field has hosted baseball since 1914

The Chicago Cubs have banned a fan indefinitely from Wrigley Field for making an alleged racist gesture.

The incident took place while former Cubs player Doug Glanville, who is black, was working as an on-field reporter during Chicago's 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Cameras picked up the fan making a gesture behind Glanville's back.

The Cubs concluded the gesture was "more likely than not" racist in nature and issued a ban.

Though the fan's face was not shown on camera, the Cubs were able to track down the fan in question.

"After a review of last night's broadcast footage, we concluded this individual's actions violated the guest code of conduct," read a Cubs statement.

"As a result, after repeated attempts to reach this individual by phone, we sent a letter to the individual notifying him of our findings and our decision that, effective immediately, he will not be permitted on the grounds of Wrigley Field or other ticketed areas indefinitely."