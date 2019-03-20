Mike Trout: Los Angeles Angels star 'set for most lucrative deal in sport'

Mike Trout has been in Major League Baseball All-Star team in every season since 2012

Baseball star Mike Trout is reportedly set to agree the most lucrative deal in sport - a 12-year extension worth $430m (£324m) with the Los Angeles Angels - on the eve of the new season.

According to ESPN, the contract for 27-year-old American Trout would amount to $35.83m (£27m) per year until 2031.

If it is agreed, that would eclipse boxer Canelo Alvarez's deal with DAZN, worth $365m (£275m) over five years.

The new Major League Baseball season begins on Wednesday.

The two-time winner of the American League's Most Valuable Player award has a career batting average of .307, with 240 home runs, 648 runs batted in, 793 runs and 189 stolen bases in 1,065 games.

While Trout's reported deal would eclipse Alvarez's contract as a total amount, when broken down on an annual basis he would earn less than the Mexican, as well as the likes of Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi, who has yearly earnings of $84m (£64m), according to Forbes.

The magazine had boxer Floyd Mayweather as 2018's best paid athlete, with earnings of $275m (£207m).