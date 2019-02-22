San Diego Padres: Manny Machado signs record free agent deal

Manny Machado
Machado has played over 900 games in his seven-year career

Manny Machado has signed the biggest free agent contract in American sports history after agreeing a 10-year deal with San Diego Padres.

The $300m (£230m) deal has an opt-out clause in five years but if he completes the contract it would be the most lucrative in Major League history.

The Padres described the 26-year-old infielder as "a generational talent".

"We're ecstatic he's chosen to spend his prime years in a San Diego Padres uniform," they said in a statement.

Machado, who was the number three overall draft pick in 2010, played for both Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

The four-time All-Star played for the Dodgers in the World Series, where they were defeated by Boston Red Sox.

He hit a combined 37 home runs between the Orioles and the Dodgers - tying a career high - but his 107 RBIs were a career best by 11.

Machado has a .282 career batting average over 962 games, with 175 home runs and 513 RBIs.

He is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and finished fourth in the 2015 American League MVP voting.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you