Los Angeles Dodgers win longest game in World Series history, beating Boston Red Sox

Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run in the 18th inning, to end a game lasting seven hours and 20 minutes

Max Muncy sparked delirium among Los Angeles Dodgers fans after hitting the decisive home run in the longest game in World Series history on Friday.

The contest stretched to 18 innings, lasting seven hours and 20 minutes, before Muncy's hit earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in game three.

The Dodgers now trail their rivals 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The game beat the record shared by three previous World Series games - in 1916, 2005 and 2015 - of 14 innings.

The longest of those, in terms of time, lasted five hours and 41 minutes.

Friday night's encounter at Dodgers Stadium was also the third time a play-off game had gone 18 innings, matching games played in 2005 and 2014. The longest of those, in terms of time, was six hours 23 minutes.

Muncy's walk-off home run led to him being mauled by team-mates, who ripped off his shirt in celebration.

The Dodgers, chasing their first World Series title in 30 years, lost last year's Fall Classic to the Houston Astros - but will aim to level this year's series at 2-2 when they host game four on Saturday.