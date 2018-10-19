World Series: Boston Red Sox defeat Houston Astros to win American League pennant

The Red Sox are eight-time World Series champions with their last title coming in 2013

The Boston Red Sox defeated defending champions the Houston Astros to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2013.

The Red Sox won the best-of-seven American League Championship Series 4-1 to reach Major League Baseball's Championship showcase.

They will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series later this month.

The Dodgers lead the Brewers 3-2 with game six set to take place on Friday.

Victory for the Red Sox comes after the Astros lost a game after a fan was deemed to have interfered with play by attempting to catch the ball, stopping a Red Sox fielder from doing so.

The decision cost Jose Altuve a first-innings two-run home run that would have drawn the Astros level in the series at 2-2.