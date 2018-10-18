Boston Red Sox beat Houston Astros after fan interferes with catch

Batter Jose Altuve said he did not blame the fan, adding he would have done the same

The Houston Astros lost a crucial game to the Boston Red Sox after a fan was deemed to have interfered with play.

Officials decided that an Astros fan in the crowd who tried to catch the ball had in fact stopped Red Sox fielder Mookie Betts from catching it.

The decision cost Astros player Jose Altuve a two-run home run that would have levelled the game.

"What would you do as a fan? I would do the same," Altuve said after Astros' 8-6 MLB defeat.

The officials in Wednesday's game had originally ruled in favour of the Red Sox, deciding that Altuve was out as a result of fan interference when Betts' glove reached over the back wall and into the front row of spectators.

After protests from Astros manager AJ Hinch, the decision went for an umpire review - but following further video analysis which lasted over three minutes, the decision was upheld.

Halfway through the game, the fan in question told the Houston Chronicle: "I'm going to need security to escort me out of here if the Astros don't come back to win this."

The Red Sox now lead the best-of-seven American League Championship Series against the Astros 3-1.

The winners of the series will play the winner of the National League Championship Series in baseball's World Series.