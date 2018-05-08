BBC Sport - Yankees v Red Sox: Boston & Liverpool owner on ticket demand and Reds success

Liverpool owner on Reds success and Yankees-Red Sox demand

The Boston Red Sox and Liverpool owner John Henry says it be will difficult for locals to get tickets when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox come to London due to American demand alone.

The matches, which will be held on 29 and 30 June, will be the first MLB games to be staged in Europe.

On Liverpool reaching the Champions League final, he says: "It means everything."

READ MORE: London Stadium to host two fixtures in 2019

Top videos

Video

Liverpool owner on Reds success and Yankees-Red Sox demand

Video

Explaining Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to foreigners

  • From the section News
Video

World Cup countdown: Mexico manager steals the show - 2014

Video

Highlights: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

Video

Williams appears naked at news conference

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

Livett finishes flowing Wolves move for try of the week

Video

Williams pots brilliant red to clinch dramatic third world title

Video

All the pain has been worth it - Rochdale's Thompson

Video

I wasn't here last year, I watched it in a caravan - Williams

Video

Wenger gives young Arsenal fan his tie

  • From the section Sport
Video

Watch: Best shots of the Championship

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired