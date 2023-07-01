Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Kirsty Gilmour took European silver in Belarus in 2019

Kirsty Gilmour took bronze in the women's singles at the European Games in Poland after losing her semi-final against Spain's Carolina Marin.

Swiss Jenjira Stadelmann is the other bronze medallist after losing to Dane Mia Blichfeldt.

Marin takes on Blichfeldt in Sunday's gold medal match.

Scot Gilmour, who won all her group games, secures a second European Games medal, having taken silver in Belarus four years ago.

The 29-year-old recovered from a set down to beat Hungary's Vivien Sandorhazi in the round of 16 and also lost the first set before beating Denmark's Line Kjærsfeldt in the quarter-finals.

Gilmour is a Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medallist and a three-time European silver medallist.