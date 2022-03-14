Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy (front) represented Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics

All England Open Badminton Championships Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham Date: 16-20 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

The All England Open Badminton Championships start at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Wednesday and you can watch live coverage on the BBC.

World and Olympic champions will join Britain's top players to compete in singles and doubles matches.

Players are looking forward to the return of fans after the 2021 tournament was played behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"It does give you a little bit of a boost," said British Olympian Ben Lane.

Lane's doubles partner Sean Vendy said: "Every time it comes around we get so excited because it's kind of the only time we get to play in front of our friends and family. It's a really good experience."

BBC coverage

Wednesday 16 March

First round: 09:00-19:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday 17 March

Last 16: 09:00-19:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday 18 March

Quarter-finals: 10:00-20:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday 19 March

Semi-finals: 10:00-20:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday 20 March

Finals: 12:00-15:00 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Catch-up

