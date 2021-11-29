Last updated on .From the section Badminton

The Grimley brothers secured home success at the Scottish Open

Scottish twins Christopher and Matthew Grimley won the men's doubles title at the Scottish Open.

The brothers, 21, beat Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Muhammad Haikal 22-20, 21-16 at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Jessica Pugh and English compatriot Callum Hemming beat India's Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto 21-15, 21-17 in the mixed doubles.

Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong won the men's singles title, while Taiwan's Hsu Wen-Chi triumphed in the women's.

Canadians Rachel Honderich and Kristen Tsai were the women's doubles champions.