Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Badminton has struggled to keep its UK sport funding

Badminton England's chief executive Adrian Christy is stepping down after 15 years.

Christy has held the role since 2006 and has helped grow the sport in England, including through the difficulties of the global pandemic.

"Stepping down from a role I have loved for so long, is something I have been dreading, but as time went on I knew it was becoming more inevitable," he said.

He leaves having secured investment for the Paris 2024 Olympic cycle.

"Having protected Badminton England during the pandemic and successfully steered it through the most significant challenges caused by it, seen the World Class Programmes through the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the time has arrived to step aside," added Christy.

During his tenure, Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, while five golds, eight silvers and seven bronze medals were claimed at the Commonwealth Games since 2006.