Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Gabby and Chris Adcock last competed in December.

England's double Commonwealth and European champions Chris and Gabby Adcock have announced their retirement from badminton.

The married couple have competed on badminton's World Tour together since 2013, and represented Britain together at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

As a mixed doubles duo they won Commonwealth gold in 2014 and 2018, and European titles in 2017 and 2018.

Gabby, 30, said: "I'm extremely proud of what we have achieved."

"Badminton has given both Gabby and myself so much," added Chris, 31.

They were also the first English players to win the BWF World Tour Finals in Dubai in 2015, and claimed World Championships bronze in 2017.

Chris had already taken silver in the World Championships with previous doubles partner Imogen Bankier in 2011.

The pair's final professional competitive match was at the 2021 European Mixed Team Championships qualifiers in December.

Gabby then suffered with Covid and was forced to pull out of this year's All England event.

"This is a very sad day for the world of badminton, for Badminton England and Team GB," said Badminton England chief executive Adrian Christy.