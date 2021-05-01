Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Kirsty Gilmour defeated Belgium's Lianne Tan

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour has reached the semi-finals of the European Championships after coming from behind to defeat Belgium's Lianne Tan.

Fourth seed Gilmour triumphed 18-21 21-13 21-14 against the eighth seed.

Gilmour, who lost in the 2016 and 2017 finals, will face Denmark's seventh seed, Line Christophersen, in the last four.

Top seed Carolina Marín, of Spain, takes on fifth seed Neslihan Yigit of Turkey in the other semi-final.

Four-time champion Marin defeated Gilmour in the Scot's two finals.