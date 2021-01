Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Lane and Vendy reached the Thailand Open quarter-finals last week

England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy lost in the men's doubles semi-final at the World Tour Finals in Thailand.

Lane, 23, and Vendy, 24, were beaten 22-20 21-17 by top seeds Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Taiwan.

They are the first English men's doubles pair to reach the last four of the event.

Lee and Wang will face Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in Sunday's final.