Ben Lane and Sean Vendy beat fellow English pair Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge 22-20 21-15 in the group stage

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy have become the first English men's double pair to reach the semi-finals of a World Tour final.

Lane, 23, and Vendy, 24, beat Malaysian's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-15 21-13 to progress in Thailand.

The pair will face South Korea's Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae on Saturday.

Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Taiwan play Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the other semi-final.

Fellow English pair Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge were eliminated after losing all three of their group stage matches.