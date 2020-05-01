Last updated on .From the section Badminton

India's PV Sindhu won the women's singles title at the 2019 World Championships in Switzerland

The 2021 badminton World Championships will start in late November next year to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, both postponed from this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Olympics will take place from 23 July to 8 August in 2021 and the Paralympics from 24 August to 5 September.

A Badminton World Federation (BWF) statement said moving its World Championships allowed "players to have a clear focus for 2021".

The tournament was supposed to take place in August 2021 but will now take place from 29 November to 5 December in Huelva, Spain.

"The move allows both the Olympic badminton competition and the World Championships to be conducted with equal fairness for everyone," said BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer.

The BWF said it would announce the qualifying process for next year's Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and World Championships in due course.