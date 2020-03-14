Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Smith and Ellis reached the last four after saving match point in the quarter-finals

England's Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis were beaten in the mixed doubles semi-finals at the All England Championships in Birmingham.

The unseeded pair lost to Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti.

After losing the first game, Smith and Ellis managed to force a decider, only to go down 21-15 21-23 21-11.

Smith and Ellis are still likely to have done enough to secure a place at the Olympics.

Jordan and Oktavianti, the fifth seeds, will meet Thai pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the final.