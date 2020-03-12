Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis won men's doubles bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith beat Japanese fourth seeds to reach the mixed doubles quarter-finals at the All England Championships in Birmingham.

The English pair, ranked 12th in the world, beat Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino 21-15 21-10.

Later, Ellis also reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles alongside Chris Langridge.

The Olympic bronze medallists defeated Indonesian fifth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-14 21-15.

But there was defeat for Smith and Chloe Birch in the women's doubles, as they were beaten 21-16 22-20 by Chinese top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.

Follow live streaming of the All England Championships on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.