Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith both had two wins on day one of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock are out of the All England Open after losing to Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Widjaja of Indonesia.

The husband-and-wife team were beaten 21-19 17-21 21-12 by the eighth seeds in the mixed doubles in Birmingham.

But there was double success for Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith.

The European champions won in the mixed and then partnered Chris Langridge and Chloe Birch to victories in the men's and women's doubles respectively.

England's Ellis and Smith had a straight-sets win over Japan's Takuro Hoki and Wakana Nagahara 21-9 21-15.

It was much closer for Ellis and Langridge, the Olympic bronze medallists from Rio in 2016 and European champions last year, as they defeated China's Di Zi Jian and Chang Wang 21-18 13-21 21-16.

Smith and Birch advanced to the second round in the women's doubles, winning 21-18 21-14 against Linda Efler and Isabel Herttrich of Germany.

But there were defeats for the English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the men's doubles and Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in the women's singles, while England's Jenny Moore and Victoria Williams had to retire in the women's doubles.