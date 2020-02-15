European Team Championships: Scotland women win landmark bronze

Kirsty Gilmour's opening singles win the in the semi-final wasn't enough for Scotland
Kirsty Gilmour's opening singles win the in the semi-final wasn't enough for Scotland

Scotland's women took bronze - their first ever medal at the European Team Championships - after semi-final defeat to Germany on Saturday.

The unseeded Scots had knocked out second-ranked Russia 3-0 in the last eight to guarantee a medal in France.

They led in the semi-final when Kirsty Gilmour beat Yvonne Li 19-21 21-19 21-15, but the Germans rallied to win 3-1.

Fabienne Deprez defeated Rachel Sugden 21-13 21-8 and Ann-Kathrin Spöri saw off Julie Macpherson 19-21 21-17 21-9.

Scotland's defeat was then confirmed in the doubles as Eleanor O'Donnell and Ciara Torrance were beaten 21-19 21-14 by Linda Efler and Isabel Herttrich.

Germany face Denmark in Sunday's final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you