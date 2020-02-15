European Team Championships: Scotland women win landmark bronze
-
- From the section Badminton
Scotland's women took bronze - their first ever medal at the European Team Championships - after semi-final defeat to Germany on Saturday.
The unseeded Scots had knocked out second-ranked Russia 3-0 in the last eight to guarantee a medal in France.
They led in the semi-final when Kirsty Gilmour beat Yvonne Li 19-21 21-19 21-15, but the Germans rallied to win 3-1.
Fabienne Deprez defeated Rachel Sugden 21-13 21-8 and Ann-Kathrin Spöri saw off Julie Macpherson 19-21 21-17 21-9.
Scotland's defeat was then confirmed in the doubles as Eleanor O'Donnell and Ciara Torrance were beaten 21-19 21-14 by Linda Efler and Isabel Herttrich.
Germany face Denmark in Sunday's final.