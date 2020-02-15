European Team Championships: Scotland women win landmark bronze

Kirsty Gilmour's opening singles win the in the semi-final wasn't enough for Scotland

Scotland's women took bronze - their first ever medal at the European Team Championships - after semi-final defeat to Germany on Saturday.

The unseeded Scots had knocked out second-ranked Russia 3-0 in the last eight to guarantee a medal in France.

They led in the semi-final when Kirsty Gilmour beat Yvonne Li 19-21 21-19 21-15, but the Germans rallied to win 3-1.

Fabienne Deprez defeated Rachel Sugden 21-13 21-8 and Ann-Kathrin Spöri saw off Julie Macpherson 19-21 21-17 21-9.

Scotland's defeat was then confirmed in the doubles as Eleanor O'Donnell and Ciara Torrance were beaten 21-19 21-14 by Linda Efler and Isabel Herttrich.

Germany face Denmark in Sunday's final.