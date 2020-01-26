Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith win Thailand Masters mixed doubles title

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith have been a mixed doubles partnership since 2017

England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith won the mixed doubles title at the Thailand Masters.

Ellis and Smith, ranked 13th in the world, beat Indonesia's Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-16 13-21 21-16 in one hour and four minutes.

The title is their first on the BWF World Tour since the 2018 Scottish Open - and their first at Super 300 level.

It is also the first time English players have won a title at the tournament, which is held in Bangkok.