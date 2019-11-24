Scottish Open: Adam Hall & Alex Dunn make history in men's doubles

Adam Hall, along with Alex Dunn, won the Scottish Open men's doubles

Adam Hall and Alex Dunn made history as they became the first home pairing to win the Scottish Open men's doubles for 36 years.

Not since Billy Gilliland and Dan Travers held the famous trophy aloft in 1983 have two Scots seized the crown.

The duo eased past Danish pair Jeppe Bay and Mikkel Mikkelsen 21-10 21-17

"I don't think you can really put into words how it feels - it's absolutely unbelievable," said Hall, who lost the final in 2016.

"Part of me was really worried that the 2016 final was going to be my one chance to win here, so the fact I've come back and finally won it has really put that to bed.

"I feel like I can maybe, finally watch that 2016 final back now knowing that I've got the win.

"I've been dreaming of this moment since I first started coming here, and to actually finally do it gave me goosebumps out there.

Dunn, 21, added: "I guess being the first Scots to win here for 36 years does make it more special.

"We've been capable of winning this for a long time and to actually do it is really, really good."

India's Lakshya Sen won the men's singles after beating Brazilian Ygor Coelho 18-21 21-18 21-19

Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn followed up last week's Irish Open crown by beating Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow in an all Danish women's doubles final.

Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje, who eased to mixed doubles glory over third seeds Mathias Bay-Smidt and Rikke Soby with a convincing 23-21 21-16 victory.

French fourth seed Qu Xuefei toppled unseeded Taipei player Sung Shuo Yun 17-21 22-20 21-12, dropping her maiden set of the tournament but nevertheless securing the women's singles crown.