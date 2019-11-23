Scottish Open: Adam Hall & Alex Dunn reach men's doubles final

Scotland's Adam Hall reached the men's doubles final alongside Alex Dunn

Adam Hall and Alex Dunn are into the Scottish Open men's doubles final after beating Taipei duo Chiang Chien-Wei and Ye Hong Wei at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The Sots pair won 21-19, 21-10 to book a place in the final against Danes Jeppe Bay and Mikkel Mikkelsen.

Hall, who lost in the men's doubles final three years ago is hoping to go one better this time.

"I'm still gutted about my final loss in 2016," he said.

"So, hopefully this will really put those memories to bed tomorrow.

"I've always said if I win this tournament it would rank top in my achievements, unless I won an Olympic Games or Commonwealth medal, but it's definitely next after that.

"We're absolutely buzzing - that was a really good performance, especially in the second set, and we're really glad to be back in the final and looking forward to playing in front of that big home crowd tomorrow night."

But Hall was unable to reach the mixed doubles final, losing alongside Julie Macpherson to Danish second seeds Mathia Christiansen and Alexandre Boje.

Indian number one seed Lakshya Sen will meet Ygor Coelho in the men's singles final, while Sung Shuo Yun and Qi Xuefei will face each other in the women's singles.

Amelie Magelund and Freja Ravn and Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow both won their semis to meet in the women's doubles final, while in the mixed Mathias Bay-Smidt will face Christiansen and Boje.