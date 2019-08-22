Badminton World Championships: Chris and Gabby Adcock out as Britain's interest ends

Chris and Gabby Adcock
British pair Chris and Gabby Adcock lost in straight sets to Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan

Chris and Gabby Adcock are out of the Badminton World Championships as all three remaining British pairs were eliminated in the last 16 in Basel.

The English couple lost 21-13 21-11 to Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the mixed doubles.

Marcus Smith and Lauren Ellis were defeated 21-14 21-14 by Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Chinese Taipei.

Alex Dunn and Adam Hall lost 21-19 21-16 in the men's doubles to Indonesia's Mohammad Assan and Hendra Setiawan.

