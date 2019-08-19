World Badminton Championships: Rajiv Ouseph ends career with defeat in Basel

Ouseph has been England's top-ranked player since 2008

Britain's Rajiv Ouseph ended his badminton career with defeat against world number four Jonatan Christie at the World Championships in Basel.

The 32-year-old, announced his decision to retire last month having competed internationally for 14 years, lost 21-15 21-19 in 43 minutes.

Kirsty Gilmour also lost in round one, 21-10 21-13 to Sayaka Takahashi.

But doubles pair Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis beat Taiwanese duo Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13 21-10.

Ouseph won five Commonwealth golds, reached the 2016 Olympic quarter-finals and in 2017 became the first Englishman in 27 years to win the men's European title.

The world number 42 had beaten Christie on two previous occasions but the Indonesian player won six successive points in game two, ending the match in style with a quickfire smash.

English number two Toby Penty, who had lost three times to Raul Must, came from behind to defeat the Estonian world number 90 10-21 21-11 21-15 in 55 minutes.

World number one Kento Momota needed only 34 minutes to reach the second round with a 21-9 21-10 victory over Phạm Cao Cuong of Vietnam.

Scotland's Gilmour, the world number 23 and former Commonwealth and European silver medallist, lost to 15th-ranked Takahashi of Japan in 33 minutes.

There was also an opening-round defeat for England's Chloe Birch, who lost 21-16 in both games to Thailand's world number 19 Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

In the mixed doubles, Scottish pair Adam Hall and Julie MacPherson were beaten by Japanese duo Takuro Hoki and Wakana Nagahara 21-11, 21-16.