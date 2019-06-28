European Games: Irish Magee siblings secure bronze medal at least in Minsk

Sam Magee and Chloe Magee won Ireland first's badminton European Championship medal in April 2017

Donegal siblings Chloe and Sam Magee have secured at least a bronze medal at the European Games in Minsk by winning their mixed doubles quarter-final.

The Team Ireland badminton duo beat Netherlands pairing Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 21-19, 21-17 to progress to the semi-finals.

The victory clinched a seventh medal of the Games for Team Ireland.

The Magees beat Belarus 21-9, 21-11, on Thursday to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Six Irish boxers will be in action in their semi-finals on Friday, with Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh first in the ring at 12:00 BST.

The contests involving welterweight Grainne Walsh and lightweight Kelly Harrington also take place on Friday afternoon, while Regan Daly, Lisburn's Kurt Walker and Michael Nevin have their last-four bouts on Friday evening.