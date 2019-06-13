Lee Chong Wei: Former badminton world number one retires after cancer treatment

Three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer last year

Former world number one Lee Chong Wei has retired from badminton with "no regrets", after struggling to return to full fitness following a nose cancer diagnosis last year.

The three-time Olympic silver-medallist returned to training in January, but opted to retire on doctors' advice.

"It was a very heavy decision for me because I really love this sport," a tearful Lee said at a news conference.

The Malaysian said he "tried his very best" but his health was his priority.

He took a break from competition in September to receive treatment, but returned to training to work towards his "dream" of achieving Malaysia's maiden gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Commonwealth champion said: "When I started playing badminton, all I wanted to do is to represent Malaysia. And I believe I did it with pride and honour."