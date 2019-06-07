European Games: Badminton star Chloe Magee to be Ireland's flagbearer in Minsk

Chloe Magee won Ireland's first ever European Badminton Championship medal with her brother Sam in 2017

Three-time Olympian Chloe Magee will be Ireland's flagbearer during the opening ceremony of the European Games in Minsk later this month.

Magee and her brother Sam won Ireland's first ever European Badminton Championship medal in 2017 when they clinched a mixed doubles bronze.

In 2015, the duo also won mixed doubles bronze at the inaugural European Games.

The Donegal woman, 30, and her brother will be competing in the mixed doubles once again in Belarus.

"It's a great honour to be leading Team Ireland in the opening ceremony at the European Games," said the Raphoe woman.

"I am very proud to have represented Ireland in three Olympic Games and am particularly honoured to be carrying the flag in Minsk, having great memories of winning bronze in the first ever European Games in 2015."

The Raphoe-based family are the dominant force in Irish badminton with her brother Joshua Magee competing in the men's doubles in Minsk with Paul Reynolds, and niece Rachael Darragh competing in the women's singles.

The European Games in Minsk will see over 4,000 athletes from 50 countries compete across 200 events, with 65 Irish competitors in action across nine sports.

Team Ireland will field competitors in Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo and Shooting during the games which take place from 21-30 June.