Malaysia Open badminton: England's Ellis and Smith seek first semi-final spot

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith on the badminton court
Ellis and Smith are eyeing a first semi-final at world level

English mixed doubles pair Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are through to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open.

The duo beat China's Ou Xuanyi and Feng Xueying 21-14 24-22 and now face Thai fourth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai on Friday.

World number 13 pair Ellis and Smith have never reached a world-level semi-final together.

They would need a first career win in three meetings against the Thai pair if they were to reach that stage.

