Kirsty Gilmour: Scot misses out on gold medal at Orleans Masters

Kirsty Gilmour took silver at the Orleans Masters

Kirsty Gilmour just missed out on a gold medal at the Orleans Masters in France, losing a tough battle to Japan's Saena Kawakami.

Gilmour lost the final 21-8 18-21 21-16 to take home the silver in the women's singles.

Alex Dunn and Adam Hall also made it as far as the semi-finals in the men's doubles.

The pair had upset the odds to knock out Japanese eighth seeds Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera.

However, their campaign ended against eventual winners Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of South Korea.