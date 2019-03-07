All England Open Badminton Championships: Adcocks into quarter-finals with comeback win
-
- From the section Badminton
|All England Badminton Championships
|Dates: 6-10 March
|Coverage: Live coverage of every round available on the BBC Sport website and app, plus Connected TV and iPlayer
Chris and Gabby Adcock fought back from a set down to beat fellow English pair Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh at the All England Championships in Birmingham.
The sixth seeds lost the opening set 21-15 in only 15 minutes but took the next 21-15 to level proceedings.
They built a seven-point advantage midway through the decider and took it 21-15 to seal victory in 59 minutes.
In the quarter-finals they will face top seeds and world number one pairing Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China.