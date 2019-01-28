Carolina Marin: Spain's Olympic, world and European champion ruptures anterior cruciate ligament

From the section

Carolina Marin injured her right knee in the Indonesia Masters women's singles final

Olympic, world and European badminton champion Carolina Marin faces six months out of action after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's Indonesia Masters final.

The Spaniard, 25, was forced to retire in the opening game of the women's singles final in Jakarta, gifting India's Saina Nehwal the title.

In 2018, Marin became the first female badminton player to win three World Championship titles.

She has also won four European titles.

"Time to be ready for the hardest battle," Marin said on Twitter.

"But I have no doubts that I'll be back stronger."