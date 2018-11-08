Lee Chong Wei: Former badminton world number one in remission from nose cancer

Three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer

Former world number one Lee Chong Wei is targeting Olympic gold, after revealing he is in remission from nose cancer.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist hopes to return to training next month.

Malaysian Lee, 36, is aiming for a competitive comeback at the All England Open in March.

"This is my dream. But health is most important. I just try my very best because I love my country and I love badminton."

Lee was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer, forcing him to withdraw from the Asian Games in Indonesia and World Championships in China.

"I finished all my treatment and have recovered very well," he said in Kuala Lumpur, his first public appearance since announcing the diagnosis in September.

"I want to come back to court. I am not retiring. This is a time that is very tough for me.

Lee, who is eighth in the world rankings, returned from treatment in Taiwan last month, adding it was his "dream" to play in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which would be his fifth Summer Games.

In April 2015, Lee was given a backdated eight-month ban for doping by the Badminton World Federation after testing positive for the anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone during the 2014 World Championships.