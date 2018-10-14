Dutch Open: England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith retain mixed doubles title
England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith successfully defended their Dutch Open title with a straight-set victory over French opposition.
Top seeds Ellis and Smith beat Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-15 21-15 in 41 minutes.
Victory in Almere last year was Ellis and Smith's first title as a mixed doubles pair.
They have since gone on to win the Canada Open, and took Commonwealth Games silver in April.
It is the first time in 32 years that English players have retained a Dutch Open title.